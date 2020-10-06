A shooting in the Kalihi area leaves a 24-year-old man in serious condition

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating an apparent shooting in the Kalihi area.
According to EMS, paramedics administered life saving treatments and transported a 24-year-old man in serious condition to a nearby hospital.
The man was apparently shot in the right arm and left leg while laying in a car, according to EMS officials.
