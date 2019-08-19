A race that focuses on growth and transformation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of competitors braved the heat and humidity to compete in one of the world’s largest obstacle races.

The annual Spartan Race wrapped up today at Kualoa Ranch.

The two-day event featured several courses ranging from four miles up to 30-miles long.

Competitors of all ages and skill levels tested their endurance on 28 obstacles that included rope climbing, spear throwing, and barbed wire crawling.

“One of the reasons why I’m passionate about Spartan is because you see a lot of pictures of people with chiseled and cross-fit kind of people. We have that all the way to the people who haven’t been doing much for a long time. We encourage all levels of activity. We have people who come out here a hundred pounds or 200 pounds overweight and they came to set out a goal and do things. It can be life-changing for some of these people,” said Spartan Race Director Lincoln Baker.

Race organizers said that more than 8.000 people came out to compete over the weekend.