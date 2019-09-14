A man is in critical condition after sideswiping a car on Kahekili Highway

A serious motor vehicle collision happened on Kahekili Highway on Friday, Sept. 13 around 2:32 p.m.

A 2002 Toyota pick up truck operated by a 55-year-old male was traveling south on Kahekili Hwy when it drifted over the double solid yellow line and sideswiped a 2014 Nissan pick up truck, operated by a 72-year-old male, traveling north on Kahekili Hwy.

The Toyota continues on and collides with the northbound guardrail. The 55-year-old driver is transported in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center.

The 72-year-old driver is uninjured.

The 55-year-old male may have suffered a medical condition prior to the collision.

Speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factored in this collision.