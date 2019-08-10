A man accused of a residential burglary on the Big Island has been arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police arrested a Kamuela man following an investigation into a residential burglary.

On August 9, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 69-1600 block of Puako Beach Drive. Upon their arrival, officers learned a male suspect was observed removing various tools from within an open garage. The male suspect then left the area on foot.

Officers immediately conducted checks for the suspect and located him near the shoreline at the Puako Boat Ramp. 26-year-old Kyle Lusardi, of Kamuela, was arrested and transported to the South Kohala Police Station as officers continued the investigation.

Officers located and recovered all of the stolen items which were then returned to the owner. After consulting with the Prosecutor’s Office, Lusardi was charged for Burglary in the first-degree and Theft in the fourth-degree.

His bail has been set at $5,250. Lusardi was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station where he will remain pending his initial court appearance on Monday, Aug. 12.

The Hawaii Police Department encourages community members to remain vigilant and aware of neighborhood surroundings and activities and to report any suspicious persons and vehicles to police by calling the non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Robert Ayau at (808) 887-3080 or police dispatch at (808) 935-3311.