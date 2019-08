HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kalihi man accused of murdering his neighbor has been sentenced.

As part of a plea deal, Jhun Ley Irorita was sentenced to 10 years behind bar, however it will not be for murder, but a lesser charge of assault.

Police believe that Irorita killed Helen Prestosa in 2015.

The two lived in the same house in Kalihi.

Prestosa was first reported missing, until her body was found months later on Tantalus.