HONOLULU (KHON2) — A celebration of life is being held tonight for local fashion designer Eric Chandler.

Chandler died in July at the Hilo Medical Center. He was 67-years-old.

Known for his pageant gowns and red carpet styles, Chandler and his partner Takeo are credited with discovering actor Jason Momoa.

Chandler was also awarded a prestigious governor’s designer of the year award and featured in the television drama Miss America: Behind the Crown.