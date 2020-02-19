A bird who can’t fly and a dog who can’t walk become best friends

A bird that can’t fly has become best friends with a four-legged animal. Hermon the pidgin suffered neurological damage and can no longer fly. The rescue organization at which he ended up rehabs animals and put Hermon with Lundy, a chihuahua who cannot walk. They hit it off and started cuddling almost immediately. 

The foundation posted them on social media and raised thousands of dollars. It is unknown if they will stay together. Lundy may have a new home lined up. The question is whether the owner will adopt Hermon, too.

