9th Island Night Life July 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) Pier 2 Vaccination Center will close on Saturday. Since the Pier 2 location opened in January, over 184,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

“We opened the state’s first mass vaccination center in January at Pier 2 in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Health in response to a critical need at that time to get eligible O‘ahu residents vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Ray Vara, president and CEO of Hawai‘i Pacific Health. “As the approach to how and where we get people vaccinated has evolved and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in Hawai‘i, it is more important than ever that Hawai‘i residents get vaccinated. Hawai‘i Pacific Health will continue to support the state’s vaccination efforts with our mobile vaccine clinics and by making the vaccine available at select hospital and clinic locations.”