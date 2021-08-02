Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
9th Island Night Life Aug. 2
Video
Despite calls to delay the school year, state says kids need to get back to classroom
Video
Kamehameha Schools Kapalama student athletes required to get vaccine
Video
Experts say Hawaii’s economy continues to bounce back
Video
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
NFL Draft
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
9th Island Night Life Aug. 2
News
Posted:
Aug 2, 2021 / 08:13 PM HST
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2021 / 08:13 PM HST
More Hawaii News
9th Island Night Life Aug. 2
Video
Despite calls to delay the school year, state says kids need to get back to classroom
Video
Kamehameha Schools Kapalama student athletes required to get vaccine
Video
Experts say Hawaii’s economy continues to bounce back
Video
California visitor’s body pulled from waters in Kaanapali on Maui
Old Saddle Road open to all traffic on the Big Island
Woman whose body was pulled from ocean near Makapuu Tide Pools identified
Consumer Alert: How to find the best secret shopper jobs
Video
NTSB releases preliminary report for TransAir Cargo plane crash
Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore honored on Senate floor for historic win at Olympics
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Crowded Maui restaurant asks customers for Aloha after staff treated poorly
Video
HSTA president’s message to parents: ‘You are free to exercise your right to keep your children home’
Video
Despite calls to delay the school year, state says kids need to get back to classroom
Video
Hawaii reports 365 coronavirus cases
Woman whose body was pulled from ocean near Makapuu Tide Pools identified