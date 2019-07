HONOLULU (KHON2) — Units in Kakaako’s newest high-rise are about to go on sale.

This is the Ililani condo, which will be built at 615 Keawe Street.

It will be 42 stories high and have 328 units, more than half are marked as affordable.

There will be one and two-bedroom units for sale.

Prices have not yet been released.

The building will have a putting green, barbeque area, and a recreation room.

For more information, visit the condo’s sales gallery at 1311 Kapiolani Boulevard Suite 104.