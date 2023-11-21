HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first performances at the newly renovated Blaisdell Center Arena are just around the corner and entertainers will see quite a few improvements backstage.

Since 1964, the Arena has featured musical legends like Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and many other icons.

“It’s great to have a venue of this caliber being restored,” stated Honolulu Mayor, Rick Blangiardi. “There’s just so many incredible memories here. We need these kind of places where we can come together and have fun.”

The arena has been home to Hawaii’s most beloved traditions and productions.

“This nearly 60-year-old ‘pilina,’ or relationship, between our school and the Blaisdell Center is something that we’re proud of and have always held and continues to hold near and dear to our hearts,” said Kamehameha Schools Performing Arts Department Head, Alika N.R. Young.

Finishing touches to $9 million in upgrades are underway before the arena reopens in December – the first phase of a $43.6 million project, which started back in May 2023.

The revamps include new energy efficient lighting, over 560 refurbished loge seats, renovated dressing rooms, reconstructed public restrooms, safety improvements and more.

“This is one of the largest venues that we have to offer to attract major talent from Vegas and the mainland and Asia,” stated Department of Enterprise Services Head, Dita Holifield. “So we really need to take care of the arena.”

The first to perform in the newly modernized arena will be its longest-running annual tenant, Kamehameha Schools.

“As we produce our Christmas concert for the very first time in the arena, on behalf of the Kamehameha Schools, we pray that Ke Akua will continue to shine his blessings and favor upon the Blaisdell Center,” said Young.

Renovations are also complete at the meeting rooms, but the concert hall will remain closed for construction until February 2025.