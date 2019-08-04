Mass shooter in Dayton kills 9, injures 27; sister among the dead

In less than 24 hours after a shooting that killed multiple people in El Paso, Texas, another mass-shooting incident is under investigation in Ohio.

The shooting happened early Sunday at 1:05 a.m. at a bar in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio.

Officers patrolling the Oregon District heard gunfire erupt and observed a large crown running away from the gunfire. Officers immediately advanced towards the gunfire and within about 20 seconds, they engaged the suspect who was actively firing and attempting to enter a crowded bar.

Officers killed the shooter within 30 seconds of the shooter’s first shot, according to local police.

Dayton Police Department officials said that the suspect was a white male and was wearing a mask, a bulletproof vest, and hearing protection.

They later identified him as 24-year-old Connor Stephen Betts. He was armed with a .223 caliber rifle with 100 round drum magazines. Betts experience with the law is little with several traffic violations such as Speeding, Failure to control and Failure to Yield, according to local police.

“We don’t have the answer as to “why” and probably won’t for some time. This will be a long and tedious investigation,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.

#OregonDistrict #update We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

According to the Dayton Police officials, nine people are dead and at least 16 others went to an area hospital with injuries.

But as the hours went on, the number of those injured rose to 27.

Of the nine that were killed, there were four women and five men.

One of the women Bett killed was his 22-year-old sister, Megan Bett.

#OregonDistrict #update Anyone who saw this incident or knows anything about it please call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist us with this investigation. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit will be handling the criminal investigation.

The five officers and one sergeant that was involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, per department policy, according to local police.

Vigil for the victims will be held at 8 p.m. in the Oregon District to remember the victims of the tragic shooting.