9.5 acres of land will be added to the Wailupe Nature Preserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu, the ‘Āina Haina Community Association, the Wailupe ‘Ohana Council, and The Trust for Public Land, announced Thursday, Sept. 26, the addition of 9.5 acres of land to the Wailupe Nature Preserve.

The nature preserve is owned and managed by the City and County of Honolulu. The city provided $4,050,000 and $50,000 from private funds for a total purchase price of $4,100,000.

“The preservation of our natural resources for future generations is why the city’s Clean Water and Natural Lands Fund was created, and the expansion of the Wailupe Nature Preserve is another example that this program works,” said Mayor Caldwell. “This land holds special meaning for our First People, and we want to thank the ‘Āina Haina community for recognizing its importance to our host culture, as well as to those who enjoy connecting with nature.”

In addition to protecting important cultural landmarks and maintaining access to the preserve, this property also protects critical habitat for the O‘ahu ‘Elepaio forest bird and helps restore native forest habitat. It also provides areas for the gathering of traditional plants, worship, bird-watching, and hunting.