80,000 masks sent to support those in Wuhan, Fuzhou

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Fujian Business Association spent the morning sending off some 80,000 masks to be sent to people living in Wuhan, as well as Fuzhou.

Along with the masks, they’re also sending 2,000 pieces of protective clothing.

The shipment was organized by the association’s Vice President Jack Zhang and made possible by many generous donors.

“In China right now, if you don’t wear a mask you are going to be penalized,” said Hawaii Fujian Business Association Advisor Eddie Flores. “So Jack and his group decided to raise money. They did raise over $100,000 in two days.”

It was a day of prayer at the Tin Hau Temple in Chinatown.

As part of the Chinese New Year festivities, Sunday was a day to ask for blessings in the new year.

Many at the temple sent their prayers to those battling with the coronavirus is China.