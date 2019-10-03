$8 million in taxpayer money spent on law enforcement and first-responders at TMT site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Costs are nearing $8 million in taxpayer money for law enforcement and first-responder at the site of the Thirty-Meter Telescope protests since the occupation of Mauna Kea Access Road began in July.

Always Investigating has been keeping tabs on the mounting bills, which reached 7.7 million dollars.

Hawaii County racked up the most–$4.4 million–in costs for police, fire, EMS, and other services as of the end of September.

Their expenses are mounting at a cost of about $330,000 a week.

The attorney general’s costs stand at $1.5 million through early September. The National Guard is up to $985,000 through August. Public safety and sheriffs racked up $558,000 as of mid-August.

Honolulu and Maui County police spent a combined $262,000 for their short time on the mountain in July.