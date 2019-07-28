Hawaiian rights activists and supporters came together to observe the 176th Sovereignty Restoration Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Koani Foundation has announced its seventh annual Hawaiian Kingdom Patriot Awards honoring two Hawaiian Kingdom patriots Sunday, July 28th at Thomas Square in Honolulu.

The award presentation will take place at approximately 2:30 p.m. as part of a daylong observance of La Hoihoi Ea, Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day.

Lynette Cruz and the late Edith M. “Didi” Kwai will be the 2019 honorees.

Hui Aloha Aina O Ka Lei Maile Alii founder Lynette Cruz is being honored in recognition of a lifetime of contributions to the cause of a Free Hawaii and helping to promote Hawaiian Sovereignty and Independence. Lynette Cruz is being presented the Living Patriot Award.

The late Edith M. Didi Kwai is being honored posthumously as the playwright of “Ka Lei Maile Alii – The Queen‘s Women,” an historical and dramatic re-enactment depicting an event that took place on Sept. 16, 1897, when well over 300 Hawaiians gathered at the Salvation Army Hall in Hilo to protest the proposed annexation of the Hawaiian Kingdom to the US.

“Lynette‘s tireless dedication and profound love of our Queen, our Lahui, it’s aina and people continue to inspire many to become Hawaiian patriots,” states Koani Foundation director Al Kuahi Wong.

“Didiʻs brilliant creation of ‘Ka Lei Maile Alii – The Queen’s Women’ has moved and inspired countless others who have experienced the play to become ‘Aloha Aina’ – Hawaiian Kingdom patriots themselves.”

“We owe both Lynette and Didi our profound mahalo for their passion and lifetime dedication, and both are examples of what it means to live oneʻs life as a Hawaiian Kingdom patriot,” added Wong.

Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day marks July 31,1843 when British Admiral Richard Thomas ordered the Union Jack lowered and the Hawaiian Kingdom flag hoisted above Honolulu, ending five months of British occupation and restoring the sovereignty of the Hawaiian Kingdom government to legitimate power.