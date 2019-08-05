79 years of the Na Hula Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lots of hula at the at Kapiolani Park Bandstand on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The Na Hula Festival is the longest-running, annual, non-competitive hula event in the state.

The city has been putting on this event for 79 years, since 1940.

“We see our family growing because some of the students we’ve seen from when they were really small keiki, and now they are adults dancing. So it’s really a family of hula,” said Dept. of Parks Cultural Arts Coordinator Kaiulani Kauahi.

Some of the kumu hula are hula instructors at the parks. Ohers are past Lei Queens from the city’s annual Lei Day celebration. This year’s Lei Queen Nicole Nakamatsu and first princess Brittanie Corpus were also at the festival.