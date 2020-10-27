72-year-old man dies after being hit by evading vehicle

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 72-year-old male died after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Wilikina Drive.

Police are still looking for the driver but the suspect’s vehicle has been recovered.

EMS says the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later passed. All roads on Ohai and Avocado Street have been closed.

No additional details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

