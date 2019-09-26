67-year-old man robbed in Ala Moana parking lot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 67-year-old man was robbed in the Ala Moana Shopping Center’s parking structure on Tuesday, Sept. 24 around 12:50 p.m.

It happened on the second-floor parking lot near Long’s.

KHON2 reached out to Ala Moana Center and here is their statement:

An incident occurred on September 24 at Ala Moana Center’s Mauka Ewa Parking Structure. Since this is a developing investigation, we are working closely with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). While it is our company policy not to discuss security protocols, we are constantly working with our retailers, security vendor, local law enforcement, and corporate security teams to evaluate, adapt, and optimize our security program. We strive to provide a safe environment for our shopping center community, and we are grateful our guests and tenants were not impacted by this isolated incident. – Francis Cofran, Senior General Manager of Ala Moana Center

We spoke to one witness who did not want to be identified on camera. He tells us he was sitting in his car having lunch when suddenly he saw the 67-year-old man fall to the ground.

“Immediately right after, another person a male appeared. A younger person appeared,” said the witness, “he bent over to grab something and still holding the gun.”

Police say the suspect stole the victim’s property and took off.

“When the victim was discovered he had sustained some injuries. It appears that he may have been involved in some type of physical altercation,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

EMS officials say the 67-year-old victim had profuse bleeding from the ear, lumps on his head, and a swollen right eye. The man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

“When I first went up to him, tried to reassure him that the ambulance and police were coming. His arm was shaking. His right arm was shaking,” said the witness.

“He’s unable to give a statement at this point so we are asking the public if they may have seen anything or heard anything, even if it was a verbal altercation if they were in the area to go and let us know,” said Sgt. Kim.

The witness tells us he’s heard of these kinds of crimes happening elsewhere but stunned this incident unfolded before him.

“That guy could just turn, I’m sitting in my car, he’s like 10 feet away, he could just turn and blast me or…could just blast the guy right in front of me but luckily that didn’t happen. It’s too close for comfort to be right there,” said the witness.

We’ve reached out to Ala Moana Center about the incident and are waiting to hear back. If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.