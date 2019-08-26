5th Annual Red Bull Party Wave surfed some competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — How’s this for a contest?

Dress up in costumes, perform a skit and then paddle out to try and catch some waves on a giant surf vessel you had to build yourself.

It was all part of the 5th Annual Red Bull Party Wave.

14 teams competed this year.

They were judged on showmanship, wave performance, and craftsmanship.

“It probably weighs 700 pounds,” said Pro Surfer Jamie O’Brien. “So it’s going to take 12 of us to get it down here. So you can only imagine how long this thing took to build. It’s heavy. It’s gnarly. I think it is going to be the perfect craft for the day. It is homemade. 98 percent.”

Sunday’s contest was the final event in the Annual Duke’s Oceanfest, which honors Hawaii’s legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku.