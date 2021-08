(Courtesy of the Kaua’i Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) thanked the public for their help in finding 57-year-old Sean Hogue.

Hogue was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen on Friday, July 30.

Police reported that Hogue was found shortly after he was reported missing.

Anyone with information about a missing person should contact KPD dispatch at 241-1711.