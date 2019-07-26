57-year-old man dies after being pinned under SUV rolled on its side

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One man is dead following a single-vehicle roll-over accident that occurred today near the 35-mile marker on Hwy. 11 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

At about 2:09 p.m. Thursday, July 25, a park employee reported a single-vehicle accident on the Hilo-bound lane at mile marker 35 on Highway 11 in the Kau Desert area of the park.

Park rangers found an unresponsive 57-year-old man pinned beneath an older model SUV rolled on its side. Hawaii County Fire Department medics extricated and transported the man to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park rangers with the assistance of Hawaii County Police Department (HPD). The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, and further investigation.

The last fatal motor vehicle accident in the park occurred on May 28, 2017, also on Hwy. 11.

Anyone with information regarding this accident can call Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park dispatch at 808-985-6170 or HPD Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 229.