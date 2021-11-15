55-foot holiday tree on full display in front of Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (KHON) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Hawaii.

The City and County of Honolulu’s holiday tree arrived at Honolulu Hale on Monday, Nov. 15.

It took close to a dozen crew members to install the tree on the front lawn facing South King Street.

City crews harvested the 55-foot Cook Pine on Friday, Nov. 12, from a Kailua residence.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi was in attendance and said this tree will stand tall as the center piece of holiday decorations featured in the 2021 Honolulu City Lights.

The tree won’t be decorated right away. According to city officials that will happen over the next few weeks.

Mayor Blangiardi says city crews will soon adorn the tree in lights and festival decorations, gearing up for the holiday season here in Honolulu.

City officials said Honolulu City Lights marks its 37th year of holiday cheer in downtown Honolulu.