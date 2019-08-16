New menu items added to Aloha Stadium’s concession stands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 48,000 people are expected to pack Aloha Stadium this weekend for the Los Angeles Rams versus Dallas Cowboys preseason NFL game, and officials are catering to football fans’ appetites.

“We’re super excited. We have a brand new executive chef on board with Center Plate (concession stand),” said Aloha Stadium marketing specialist Samantha Spain.

Expect to see polish sausages, angus cheeseburgers, ribs, poke bowls, and plenty more on the menu.

“We have some fried chicken coming, we have waffle fries, brats, brisket, it’s kind of like a little mix of everything. Filipino food, local food, so a lot of local new subcontractors that were introduced to this game!” Spain added.

Officials think it won’t hurt your wallet too much, and want to make the added extras permanent on the menu.

“You will not go hungry, that’s for sure. And it’s pretty fairly reasonable. It ranges anywhere from $10 to $14 for a plate. So we’re trying to keep it cost-efficient.”