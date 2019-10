HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Nov 2 First Prez Bazaar is an annual fundraiser for women and children in need, and organizations that support that.

The bazaar is put on by the First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu.

There will be food, and crafts.

For example, Camp Agape is an organization that helps children who have one or two parents who are incarcerated.

FIRST PREZ BAZAAR

Sat. Nov. 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

At Koolau Ballroom

45-550 Kionaole Road

Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744