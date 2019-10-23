36-year-old man on honeymoon dies after water sporting incident on Maunaloa Bay

Just before 11 a.m. this morning, a visitor from San Jose was being pulled by a bumper boat before hitting a wave that caused him to flip over and fall into the water at Maunaloa Bay. 

Sources told KHON2 that the victim was wearing a life jacket but was seen struggling in the water. He was pulled back into the boat but fell unconscious after experiencing difficulty breathing. 

The victim was brought to shore and was provided CPR by emergency personnel. He was pronounced dead later at the scene. The victim, 36, arrived to Hawaii yesterday and was on his honeymoon after getting married on Monday. 

H20 Sports Hawaii, based out of Hawaii Kai, was the company the victim was using for water sports. They declined to comment. 

