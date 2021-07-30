345 undersized ‘opihi returned to sea, man cited

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man was cited in Hilo on Friday for harvesting hundreds of ‘opihi which were undersized.

Officers from the Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement (DOCARE) communicated with 27-year-old Kyle Kaloi after observing him harvesting ‘opihi along the shoreline of Onekahakaha Beach Park.

The officers could see that numerous ‘opihi in Kaloi’s mesh bag were undersized–345 of the 700 ‘opihi in his possession, to be exact. Hawaii Administrative Rules state that a person may not take or possess “opihi shell (with meat attached) which is less than one and one-fourth inches in diameter.” Kaloi was cited and the undersized ‘opihi were inventoried and measured before being returned to the sea.

Possible illegal activity or resource violations can be reported by calling 643-DLNR (3567), which is DOCARE’s 24-hour hotline.