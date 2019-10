HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man for robbery in the Chinatown area.

The incident happened on Friday at 10 p.m.

According to police, the man followed an elderly woman into an elevator and tried to take her bag.

There was a brief struggle, but the 67-year-old victim was able to hold onto her bag.

The suspect was detained, arrested and charged with robbery and contempt of court.

His bail has been set at $20,000.