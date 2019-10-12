3000 feet oil spill in Halawa came from a Oahu Transit Services Bus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An oil spill happened in the area of Aliipoe Drive, Ulune Street, Kaimakani Street, and Moanalua Road on Friday, October 11 at 8:46 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with five units including a Hazardous Materials unit staffed with 19 personnel. The first HFD unit arrived at 8:51 a.m., established command and investigated further.

HFD personnel reported a sheen on the roadways, which came from an Oahu Transit Services Bus near 99-517 Aliipoe Drive and spilled oil for about 3000 feet towards Moanalua Road. HFD personnel mitigated the spill with absorbent and assistance from City road crews.

Some of the oil had already spilled into the storm drain and the HFD notified the Office of Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response (HEER) and the U.S. Coast Guard.

No property damage or injuries were reported.