3 ways the barriers could be put back at Laniakea

North Shore residents have been asking for a short-term solution to deal with traffic and safety issues at Laniakea for decades.

In 2013, concrete barriers went up by the state Department of Transportation to address the same issues that stand today—backed up traffic and safety hazards for pedestrians.

Due to lack of permits and blocking public access to a beach, a group sued DOT, won the lawsuit, and the barriers came down in 2015.

The safety situation was brought to attention again after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing Kamehameha Highway earlier this month.

The DOT said they believed it wouldn’t have happened if the barriers were up and this week they said there were three ways the barriers could come back.

“Our position has always been that when the barriers went up that it was an extremely safe situation because nobody was walking from the mauka side,” explained Ed Sniffen, deputy director for HDOT.

He said traffic in the area was down to a two to five-minute drive when the barriers were in place.

“The traffic through that area can be up to an hour right now just going through that portion of the roadway,” he said.

“We know it works, we know it was a simple solution that increased the safety,” he said.

He said when the barriers went up the DOT went through the city and got an SMA minor permit.

“Because there were plaintiffs that were suing us, the city decided it should be an SMA major which requires an environmental assessment so we went through the environmental assessment process, we got the city on the environmental side, and they told us at that time about a year later they don’t believe it’s in the special management area anymore because the high watermark gets above the highway which means it’s now in the CDUA or under DLNR jurisdiction,” Sniffen explained.

He said the state started working on the DLNR jurisdiction which requires a shoreline certification.

Once it was completed, Sniffen said one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit told DLNR they didn’t believe the survey was correct because the barriers were parked in the parking lot area, potentially stopping the water from going higher.

“So DLNR agreed with them, we’re going to have to re-do the survey which takes another six months so we’ve been trying to chase this down as much as possible to make sure we put up the barriers immediately,” Sniffen said.

Getting the barriers back



“There are several ways we can get the barriers back in place,” Sniffen said.

“One way was to make sure we get the permitting done, going through the new permitting process the court had indicated that we should go through and if we go through those processes there are several things that could happen we could get the shoreline certification done in that six month timeframe, we could go through the BLNR, who would have to approve of the certification, and if the certification is approved by the board then there’s a potential that a contested case could be held which could delay it another two years.

“The second way this could happen is the city could direct us because they’re the ones who own the park lands or the lands that were designated for a park on the mauka side. They could let us know there’s no park there, there isn’t going to be any park there so if we place the barriers in that area they’re okay with it,” he said.

“The third is the plaintiffs could drop the case so the court doesn’t have jurisdiction anymore and we could replace the barriers as well.”

He said the second and third options could happen quickly.

“We’re going to move forward on the permits because I don’t want to let this situation linger any longer than it has to, but I’m hoping practical minds prevail of this and we can put those barriers up immediately,” he said.

That involves updating the study they previously did and removing the barriers from the area they currently sit at so they can capture the high watermark in the winter season.

Save Laniakea Lawsuit

A group of surfers brought on the lawsuit, arguing they couldn’t access the beach properly.

But the attorney, Bill Saunders, told KHON2 the barriers never had to come down in the first place.

“When the judge agreed with us and entered the injunction he said he would be willing to modify it if the parties (DOT and plaintiffs) agree on something that’s like a halfway measure and at that point we asked for a settlement conference and we went to the judge and explained our position,” Saunders said.

They said the barriers could stay in place as long as there were an entrance and exit and around 50 parking stalls were still available.

“They (DOT) said ‘Okay, we can do that,’ but it will take us some time to get the engineering done,” he explained.

However, big wave season was approaching and the plaintiffs wanted to be able to park at Laniakea come October through March.

“We said work on your engineering, and come back to us when you’re ready to put a partial barrier solution in place, and they never came back to us,” Saunders said.

Saunders sent several e-mails to attorneys for the state and lawmakers sharing his solution.

“Nothing ever came back to us,” he said.

“Finally in May, before the accident, I wrote to [DOT attorney’s] and said, ‘Come on guys let’s settle this, my clients are willing to do a partial barrier option and to cooperate with you in any way and get the court to permit it,’” he explained.

“The court can permit it by changing the injunction saying these barriers can go back in with this configuration without permits, pending they get the permits, however long that’s going to take.”

If heading towards Waimea, cars would cross the bridge and turn right into an opening the barriers just pass where the lifeguard’s park. A car would go in and there would be two lanes, one where cars can continue to move along to find a parking stall, and another lane where people can put their blinker on and stop and wait to pull into one of the diagonal stalls while another car backs out.

“That solution would have channelized the pedestrians so they could cross all at once in a safe place where people are expecting them,” he said.

No cars would be able to turn left in or out of the parking area.

“It’s very simple, it can be done tomorrow really, just get some forklifts out there and move those barriers back,” Saunders said.

SMA permit

For the DOT to get the permit, a certified shoreline survey has to be done to see where the high wash of the waves goes.

During the winter, many of the large swells wash over Kamehameha Highway and into the parking area at Laniakea.

“In order to determine the shoreline, they have to wait for those big wave events,” Saunders explained on the survey process.

The barriers currently sit behind where the cars park and that’s also delaying the process.

“They’re the ones who have created the situation where they haven’t been able to certify the shoreline,” Saunders said.

“They have to remove the barriers to do the shoreline survey basically they have to remove the barriers from where they’re stored it, we haven’t objected to that because it’s allowed the parking but technically it’s still illegal and they’re still in a place where the judge said they can’t be because there’s no SMA permit for them,” he said.

Saunders said he’s okay with the barriers staying where they’re currently at.

“Only if they’re going to do the partial barrier solution, otherwise if they really want to certify the shoreline, they’re going to have to move them,” he said.

The City

The city once intended to build a support park for Laniakea on the mauka side, but that never happened.

“They could let us know there’s no park there, there isn’t going to be any park there so if we place the barriers in that area they’re okay with it,” Sniffen said.

City councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi told KHON2 there are no plans for a park there.

In a memo sent on Wednesday to the City’s park director she said.

In recent statements, SDOT has commented that an option that would allow them to reinstall the barriers on Kamehameha Highway would be the Department of Parks and Recreation expressly directing SDOT that it has no park mauka of Kamehameha Highway, no intention of developing a park in that location and the department was comfortable with the barriers along Kamehameha Highway. My office’s previous conversations with the department have been in-line with what SDOT is requesting.

Therefore, I respectfully request that DPR send communication to SDOT that it has no existing park and no intention of developing a park on the City land mauka of Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea. Also, I request that the communication to SDOT be transmitted within 10 business days from today and a copy of the communication be provided to the City Council.

Once the land is given, Saunders said the community could push back the fence about 15-20 feet so the plaintiff’s solution with partial barriers could pan out.

Saunders said the city can ask the landowner to move the fence back 10- feet 20 feet to allow a passage lane, a waiting lane and a parking lane so there’s wouldn’t be a backup on Kamehameha Highway.

In a statement, the City parks department said

“The city is currently working with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation to determine what the best solution is for the situation at Laniakea. We are both trying to expedite the process in order to deliver that solution to this popular area, but we want to make sure that whatever agreement is reached is effective and clearly communicated to all of the various stakeholders.”

Court jurisdiction

Many people have asked why Honolulu Police don’t enforce the No Parking signs that were posted when the barriers came down.

It’s because of the lawsuit.

“The no stopping, no standing was put up at a time where they [DOT] were expecting to enforce those regulations, but I let them know they would be violating the injunction if they did that because basically, they would be effectively closing the park by enforcement not just by the barriers but by enforcement,” Saunders explained.

“I didn’t think the judge’s order would allow that without permits, without them going through those steps and say we’re going to close a city park where people park and have parked for 40 years, you need a permit for that and they backed off of enforcement.”

KHON2 asked Saunders if he would consider dropping the lawsuit until a long-term solution could be worked out.

“No, we’re not going to back off, we’ve fought this long we’re happy to put in this fix we’ve spouted for five years and get the community some relief but for some reason DOT is hell-bent on their solution or no solution and that’s not acceptable to us so we’re not going to back off,” he said.

What’s next

“We’re going to hold off on moving forward on that longer alignment and move towards a shorter, smaller re-alignment that would just either widen Kamehameha Highway in that area or relocate it short ways mauka to ensure parking can be provided on the makai side,” explained Sniffen.

KHON2 sent an email to DOT regarding all angles and statements made by Saunders.

They replied:

HDOT is in communication with the City and County of Honolulu on expedited safety solutions on Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea Beach. We want to make sure that whatever solution is reached is clearly communicated to all stakeholders.

HDOT’s position is that the full installation of the barriers is the only immediate safety measure available.

If the barriers had been in place with breaks we cannot definitively say that the young boy would not have been hit on August 1.

HDOT cannot prescribe use of private and city land and given that the barriers are low, allowing parking behind them would not necessarily channelize pedestrians as they could be stepped over.

The full installation of the barriers as they were placed from 2012-2015 would allow us to bring safety and congestion relief to the community and would not preclude the plaintiffs in the 2015 case (the Save Laniakea Coalition, also known as the Surfrider Foundation) from working with other agencies or organizations that own the land adjacent to the highway to pursue their parking lot proposal.

That being said, we are working on a smaller realignment to allow for a larger shoulder and increased beach access on the makai side of Kamehameha Highway at Laniakea. This small realignment would have an estimated cost of $6-8 million. The estimated schedule for the smaller realignment is: Environmental & Design – approximately 2 years; Construction – approximately 18 months to 2 years.

The environmental review Mr. Saunders mentions for a Laniakea Support Park was done nearly 14 years ago and was for a proposed City project that you mentioned the Councilmember said the City has no plans to construct. The applicable laws and procedures for construction or significant changes in use to this area include Hawaii Revised Statutes (6E-8, 343, 195D), Federal laws (Section 106, 401, 404, Coastal Zone Management Certification), and either the State’s Conservation District Use Application (CDUA) or the City and County’s Special Management Area (SMA) permits.