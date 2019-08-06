3-alarm hotel fire broke out in Waikiki Monday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation continues as a fire broke out at a Waikiki hotel on Monday night.

Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm building fire at the Holiday Inn Beachcomber Hotel around 8:30 p.m.

HFD located the fire near a storage room on the 14th floor.

A fire sprinkler was activated which controlled the fire and kept it from spreading.

The fire was brought under control at 9:08 p.m. and extinguished at 9:13 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation and has yet to be determined.