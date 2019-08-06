3-alarm hotel fire broke out in Waikiki Monday night

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation continues as a fire broke out at a Waikiki hotel on Monday night.

Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm building fire at the Holiday Inn Beachcomber Hotel around 8:30 p.m.

HFD located the fire near a storage room on the 14th floor.

A fire sprinkler was activated which controlled the fire and kept it from spreading.

The fire was brought under control at 9:08 p.m. and extinguished at 9:13 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation and has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story