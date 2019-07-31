3.04 million people visit Oahu, spends $4.05 billion in the first six months of 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The visitor industry on Oahu remained strong through the first six months of the year, according to statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA).

Some of the highlights of the HTA’s mid-year report for Oahu include the following:

Visitor spending increased by 1.8 percent to $4.05 billion, compared to the first half of 2018

Visitor arrivals increased by 4.6 percent to 3,047,683, compared to the first half of 2018

The strong performance through the first half of this year follows yet another record year for the number of visitors coming to Oahu in 2018, when 5.93 million people visited the island out of the 9,954,548 visitors who enjoyed a vacation throughout the state. In 2018, Oahu also experienced a record increase in overall visitor spending, up 7.2 percent to $8.16 billion.