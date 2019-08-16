25th annual Made in Hawaii Festival begins today

The 25th annual Made in Hawaii Festival kicked off today at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

Before doors opened at 10 a.m. this morning, lines were already wrapped around the venue, extending along the street.

The three-day event attracts nearly 400 vendors and showcases a variety of local food products, art, apparel and jewelry from across the state.



A major change for this year’s event to the popularity of it was the addition of parking at the Civic Center Municipal Parking structure.

“It’s free parking we have over 800 stalls there and it’s just four-tenths of a mile down,” said executive director Amy Hammond. “It’s just a short walk for everybody to come and that way we shouldn’t have so many parking issues this year. We have a lot of our old favorites actually that are coming back this year and many new vendors we actually have about 40 percent coming from the neighbor islands and we have 53 brand new vendors this year with all sorts of different products.”

The price of admission is $7 but its free for children six-and-under.