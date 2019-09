HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Kaukonahua Road that happened Sunday, September 1.

Officials say that the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he lost control and crossed the double solid yellow line, colliding with a Hyundai.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was thrown from his vehicle.

It’s unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

An investigation is underway.