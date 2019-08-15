24th annual Murphy’s Pigskin Pigout fundraiser

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Murphy’s Bar and Grill, along with Rainbow Warrior football coaching staff and other like-minded football fans, hit Merchant street this evening in Downtown Honolulu for the annual fundraiser to kick-off the start of football season!

Merchant St. is turned in a UH Warriors block party between Nu’uanu Ave. and Bethel St.

Money raised from the block party will go to Na Koa Football Club and the Hawai’i Bowl Foundation.

Its used to support the UH Warrior football program and local non-profits that support Hawai’i’s youth.