24-year-old woman dies after a traffic accident in Lahaina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is dead after a traffic accident in Lahaina.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Honoapiilani Highway near Ukumehame Firing Range Road.

Maui police say a maroon 2008 Honda Accord 4DSD traveling East (Wailuku direction) on Honoapiilani Highway was passing left of center travelling east in the west bound lanes.

The Honda then veered further left colliding into a white 2018 Nissan Sentra 4DSD which pulled off the road and was within the west bound shoulder.

The Honda continued east into the dirt where it collided into a tree and subsequently rolled over.

The operator of the Honda Accord was identified, following notification of next of kin, as Aliya Hue Sing, a 24-year-old female from Waikapu.

As a result of this crash, Hue Sing sustained fatal injuries and died after being transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

All the parties within the Nissan Sentra were uninjured as a result of the collision.

Hue Sing was properly wearing her seatbelt.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is still pending.

This is Maui County’s 15th fatality compared 11 this time last year.