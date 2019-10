On the Big Island, man has been arrested after he was accused of recording video of a young girl.

Police say that 23-year-old Jeron Ramos of Kamuela was charged with invasion of privacy.

On Sunday, officers got a report of a man standing outside of a home on Haleola Place.

Police say that the man appeared to have been using a phone to record the young girl who was in the bathroom.

Ramos was arrested Tuesday.

His bail is set at $2,000.