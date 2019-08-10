21-year-old visitor rescued from waters off Kealia Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lifeguards rescued a 21-year-old male visitor from waters off Kealia Beach Thursday afternoon, Aug. 8.

At around 2:15 p.m., three men were swimming near the south-end of Kealia Beach when they got caught in a rip current and became distressed.

A lifeguard roving the beach on ATV was notified by Kealia tower of the distressed swimmers, with one of the men seen unresponsive in the water. With assistance from a nearby off-duty lifeguard, ocean safety officials quickly responded and assisted the men to shore.

Once on shore, lifeguards began administering CPR on the unresponsive swimmer. They applied an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) with shock advised, and continued CPR until Kaiakea firefighters and AMR medics arrived on scene to provide additional assistance.

After continued resuscitation efforts, the man regained a pulse and was transported to Wilcox Hospital for further treatment.

Prior to swimming, lifeguards notified the men of the dangerous rip currents near the south-end of the beach.

The public is reminded to heed all warnings from ocean safety officials. For updated information about ocean conditions, please speak to a county lifeguard, log onto www.hawaiibeachsafety.com, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.