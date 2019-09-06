20 year sentence for teen accused of killing marine in 2016

Nicholas Torres, who was accused of the second degree murder of Sgt. William M Brown, 23, received a term of 20 years with credit for time served.

Torres was ultimately convicted and found guilty of manslaughter.

Police say on Oct. 21, 2017, Torres was with a group of other teenagers when they got into a fight with the Kaneohe-based Marine and his friend at the corner of Kalakaua and Royal Hawaiian avenues.

According to court documents, Torres had showed his friends a knife prior to the fight, and let one of his friends hold it.

When the fight broke out, documents say Torres told his friend to stab Brown and, when his friend hesitated, police claim Torres grabbed the knife and stabbed Brown himself.

Surveillance cameras allegedly showed Torres bending down near a storm drain about a block from the scene, and that’s where the weapon was later recovered.

Torres was 16 years old at the time.