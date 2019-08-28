2 different pest infestations found at retail center on Maui

Another food establishment on Maui has closed down because of a roach infestation. Both businesses with red placards share the same building complex. We’re talking about the 5A Rent A Space Retail Center in Lahaina. There are four businesses that serve food and drinks in the building. After inspection, Ohana Tacos closed on Thursday and the next day so did Barefruit Bar.

About 40 roaches were spotted in places like fruit storage bins and a dish drying rack at Barefruit Bar. The day before and just a couple of doors down, the state reported an extensive roach infestation at Ohana Tacos. Barefruit Bar tells us they’ve made changes and sent us these photos.

“We just immediately started getting rid of all of that. Everything that we saw that could be harboring anything. Things we are not using,” said Barefruit Bar Co-owner Michelle Barrera. “We’ve only been open for a few years so this has definitely been a learning experience.”

But the public’s negative perception has impacted other businesses who are in the clear. Like Honokowai Okazuya and Deli which is next door to the smoothie shop and has no roach problem.

“What I encourage people to do is to go the state website and find what we we’ve been charged with, which is nothing! This place had no critical violations in the last 6-7 years since they opened the new system with the placards,” said Manager Arturo Gonzalez.

In a statement the management of the Lahaina retail center says:

“Recently 2 of the 9 retail tenants located at the 5A Retail Center had negative health inspections. All other retail stores were cleared with no issues. Eco Lab is currently treating the affected stores.

After the first round of inspections, State of Hawaii Department of Health Food Safety Program asked if he could inspect the entire 5A storage facility as well. He advised us that he found no instances of infestations or areas of concern and therefore granted the facility a clean inspection. Each retail store has to pass inspection on its own. Only the Restaurants serving food are inspected by Agents of the Department of Health and there are 4

restaurants at 5A Retail Center

5A takes proactive measures to ensure the cleanliness of its facilities with regular cleaning inspections and treatments. Some businesses do not always follow proper protocol and that is unfortunate.

Management for the 5A properties is reaching out to assist the affected tenants and help them pass.

We will update the story when the 2 tenants pass their inspections and are again open for business.

I think it is a good idea to list the tenants that passed-

Sweet Trade Tattoo- Clean

Healing Hands- Clean

Okazuya Deli- Passed

Zensations Spa- Clean

All About Fish- Clean

Maui Beach Properties-Clean

Fish Market- Passed

5A Rent-S-Space, storage facility- Clean.”

Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson tells us businesses need to be vigilant about exterminating roaches and rodents.

“We routinely check out food establishments in the area when there’s a problem to make sure it’s not a widespread problem in this situation the other restaurants in the area seem to be fine there’s not a problem with them that’s reassuring,” said Anderson.

There’s already been a follow-up inspection for Ohana Tacos and Barefruit Bar. A second follow-up inspection for each will take place again this week.