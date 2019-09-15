2.5 million people had their personal information shared with a third party

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is notifying two-point-five million people their personal information was shared with a third party.

FEMA shared the data with a contractor that supports its transitional sheltering assistance program.

Anyone who applied for temporary housing assistance between 2008 and 2018 may have been impacted.

The shared data includes banking information in about one-point-eight million of the cases. FEMA says it has removed all of the over-shared information from its contractor’s system. The agency is providing 18 months of free credit monitoring for anyone affected.