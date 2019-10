HONOLULU (KHON2) — New this morning, police have arrested a 19-year-old woman for robbery at a store in Pearlridge.

The incident occurred on Monday at noon.

According to police, the suspect threatened a 46-year-old woman and 51-year-old man with a knife, took a pillow, and left the store without paying for it.

The suspect was later located and arrested.

Charges are pending.