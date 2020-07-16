19 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,311

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on July 16 for the state: 16 from Honolulu County and 3 are currently pending. The cumulative state total is now 1,311.

One new cases required hospitalization. There were 24 new recoveries also reported, totaling 975 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 314 active cases in Hawaii.

The DOH reported 121,512 test results have been received as of July 16.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 107 (0)

Honolulu: 1,002 (16)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 135

Pending/Unknown: (3)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 21

Required Hospitalization: 138 (1)

Deaths: 22

Released from isolation: 975 (24)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

