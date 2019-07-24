18-year-old man causes Maui brush fire after smoking marijuana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 18-year-old Maui man was arrested for reckless endangering, accused of causing a brush fire.

The brush fire occurred Tuesday along Piilani Highway.

Police say, officers responded to the fire and found the suspect walking away from the scene covered with burns and ash.

That’s when the man told the officers, he was smoking marijuana in the brush when the embers from his pipe ignited a fire.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody and later released pending investigation.

The fire burned about 80 acres.