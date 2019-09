HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody in an armed robbery case.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday morning just before 4 a.m. in the Kaneohe area.

That’s when the suspect pointed a shotgun at a 21-year old man and demanded his property.

The victim fled before anything was taken.

The suspect was later identified and arrested.

Charges are currently pending.