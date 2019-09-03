16 Hawaii Red Cross volunteers deployed for Dorian

Sixteen Hawaii Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to help residents in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Nine volunteers are from Oahu, five from the Big Island, one from Kauai, and one from Molokai.

The volunteers are either en route or already in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and will be helping with Mental Health, Spiritual Care, Sheltering, Logistics, Planning, and Staffing. An additional Big Island volunteer is on standby to deploy.

Our hearts go out to families in the Bahamas dealing with the catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Dorian where the storm is continuing to cause extensive damage. As many as 13,000 homes may have been severely damaged or destroyed. On the island of Abaco, extreme flooding is believed to have contaminated wells with salt water creating an urgent need for clean water.

While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, millions of people who live in the area could be impacted by wind, rain, flooding and storm surge, even if the storm doesn’t make direct landfall. As many as 60,000 people in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina may need emergency shelter. Last night about 2,600 people sought refuge in 60 Red Cross shelters in Florida.

Red Cross is mobilizing over 1,600 trained volunteers from all over the country, 110 emergency response vehicles and over 99 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies, including cots, blankets and 63,000 ready-to-eat meals.

“As the millions of people brace for this powerful storm, we are doing everything in our power to bring comfort and hope to everyone in Hurricane Dorian’s path,” said Coralie Chun Matayoshi, CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region.

The Red Cross encourages all families to make a disaster plan to include an evacuation plan with two different routes of escape, a communications plan to help families reconnect after disaster and a disaster supplies kit that is readily available to aid in a quick evacuation. Go to redcross.org/hawaii.