1500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated ahead of New Year’s celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department took to social media to share the confiscation of an estimated 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The department says the quantity of fireworks were seized between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30.

“Please obey the laws and call 911 if you see illegal activity. We want everyone to have a safe and happy new year!” said HPD.