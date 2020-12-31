HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department took to social media to share the confiscation of an estimated 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The department says the quantity of fireworks were seized between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30.
“Please obey the laws and call 911 if you see illegal activity. We want everyone to have a safe and happy new year!” said HPD.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 1500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated ahead of New Year’s celebration
- Hawley’s plan to object to Electoral College results derided as political stunt
- City opens garden of remembrance, dedicated to victims of COVID-19
- Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19 as Tua Tagovailoa will attempt to lead Miami into playoffs
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 188 new cases, with 3 additional fatalities