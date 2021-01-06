15 Craigside residents and staff get COVID-19 vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The senior independent living facility 15 Craigside held its own vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 5 for residents and staff.
The retirement home in Nuuanu has previously had a few cases of COVID-19 among its staff.
