15 Craigside residents and staff get COVID-19 vaccinations

15 Craigside, Honolulu, January 5, 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The senior independent living facility 15 Craigside held its own vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 5 for residents and staff.

The retirement home in Nuuanu has previously had a few cases of COVID-19 among its staff.

