12 people rescued from the Bamboo Forest trail area

MAUI (KHON2) — Twelve people were rescued in the Bamboo Forest trail area on Friday, Sept. 13, around 4 p.m.

According to the Maui Fire Dept. the hikers were trapped by rising waters, which prevented them from returning to the trails.

The rescue consisted of six initial victims, who made the 911 call. Two more people who were determined as missing by bystanders were also later rescued.

The MFD says that four additional victims were located based on information by the interviews with the initial group of six people.

There were no injuries reported. All victims were a mix of residents and visitors and were located by aerial search.