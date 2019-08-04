WATCH LIVE: 11am update on Tropical Storm Flossie Posted by KHON2 News on Sunday, August 4, 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2)

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 1100 AM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 19.0 North, longitude 148.5 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west near 12 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue over the next day or so, with a turn toward the northwest forecast on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Flossie will move near or over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands late Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Flossie is expected to weaken to a tropical depression on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION ERICK:

At 1100 AM HST, the center of Tropical Depression Erick was located near latitude 19.2 North, longitude 168.0 West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph.

This motion is expected to continue when Erick becomes a remnant low later today or tonight and dissipates late Monday or early Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Erick is expected to weaken and become a remnant low later today or tonight, then dissipate on Tuesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.